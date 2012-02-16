HUGE: Obama's Approval Rating Is Back Up To 50%

Photo: AP

According to a new CNN/ORC poll, Obama has an approval rating of 50 per cent (PDF). Gee, wonder why:



Unemployment is dropping. The Republican candidates keep exposing each other’s weaknesses. Osama Bin Laden is still dead. And the Iraq War is over.

The CNN poll asked respondents how angry they are “about the way things are going in the country today?”

Only 22 per cent gave the “very angry” response, the lowest since before the economic downturn in 2008.

The number of Americans who are “somewhat angry” about the way things are seems to constantly hover between 39 and 45 per cent.

His re-election chances look good too.

Registered voters favour Obama 51-46 over Romney, 52-45 over Santorum, 52-45 over Paul, and a whopping 55 to 42 over Gingrich.

