Huge New Ad Unit Spotted In The Wild At NYTimes.com

The New York Times is one of the 27 publishers that agreed to try out one of three new ad units from the Online Publishers Association (OPA).



Here’s how the OPA described the units:

The Fixed Panel (recommended dimension is 336 wide x 860 tall), which looks naturally embedded into the page layout and scrolls to the top and bottom of the page as a user scrolls.

The XXL Box (recommended dimension is 468 wide x 648 tall), which has page-turn functionality with video capability.

The Pushdown (recommended dimension is 970 wide x 418 tall), which opens to display the advertisement and then rolls up to the top of the page.

We think we spotted an example of the “Fixed Panel” — or at least a very close approximation of it — in the wild at NYTimes.com:

As a reminder, here’s what the “Pushdown” looks like, as spotted on ESPN.com:

