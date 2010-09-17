HUGE: McDonald's Cashes In With Foursquare Stunt – Where's Facebook?

Foursquare keeps racking up wins with major retail brands. The latest: McDonald’s.



Mashable reports:

McDonald’s was able to increase foot traffic to stores by 33% in one day with a little Foursquare ingenuity. McDonald’s total cost for the successful campaign was a measly $1,000. The company used 100 randomly awarded $5 and $10 giftcards as checkin bait to lure in potential diners. The bait also worked to attract the media’s attention and resulted in more than 50 articles covering McDonald’s Foursquare special. Patrons flocked to McDonald’s restaurants for the chance to win giftcards in exchange for checkins, and 600,000 online denizens opted to follow and fan the brand on social media sites.

In the comments section of Econsultancy, which first broke the news of the McDonald’s-Foursquare deal results, there’s some debate over whether its possible lots of people “checked-in” from McDonald’s that day without actually going to a store.

Even if that’s the case, what’s important here is that McDonalds thinks they got something out of this. For now, perception is reality.

Facebook launched its own check-in service, Places, back in August. Earlier this summer, AdAge told us that launch would coincide with a bunch of promotions at retail brands – including McDonald’s.

In May, AdAge’s Emily Bryson reported:

The social-networking site will give users the ability to post their location within a status update. McDonald’s, through digital agency Tribal DDB, Chicago, is building an app that would allow Facebook users to check in at one of its restaurants and have a featured product appear in the post, such as an Angus Quarter Pounder, say execs close to the deal.

But so far…nothing.

