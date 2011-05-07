Huge Lines And Scalpers Greet iPad 2 Launch In China

Photo: AP

More than 1,000 people waited in line outside the Apple Store for the iPad 2 launch this morning, according to a report by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.Some of the people in line were scalpers, who turned around and sold the devices for a profit of about $30, reports Apple Insider.



The lines started last night, with more than 100 people waiting in Beijing and Shanghai. The Apple Store in Beijing offered an overnight waiting room and numbered wristbands. Folks who left the line had to give the wristband to an Apple employee, but could get the same number back if they returned within an hour.

Apple only has four stores in China, in Beijing and Shanghai, but Apple has said it plans to open 25 stores there over the next few years. The iPad 2 also went on sale at consumer electronics retailers like Gome and Suning, according to Xinhua.

