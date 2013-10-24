This 11-Acre Land Art In Ireland Is Extraordinary [VIDEO]

Cuban-American artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada is currently displaying an 11-acre piece of land art in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and it is breathtaking.

Entitled “Wish,” the work uses of 2,000 tons of sand, 2,000 tons of soil, and about 30,000 wooden pegs to create the face of an anonymous six-year-old local Belfast girl.

The project, the UK and Ireland’s largest land art portrait, took 18 months to complete.

“Belfast is an amazing city,” Rodriguez-Gerada told the Belfast Telegraph. “What I wanted to do was make a universal statement, which would go beyond Belfast.”

Mission accomplished.

Check it out via drone:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

