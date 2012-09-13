Stunning, High-Res Photos Of The New Gorgeous iPhone 5

Photo: Apple

Apple unveiled the iPhone 5 today—a slightly larger update to the iPhone lineup.There weren’t a whole lot of surprises, because most of the details about the phone had already leaked onto the Internet by the time it was announced.



Here’s the short, short version: bigger phone, more icons, bigger screen, faster processor, better camera and the new operating system.

We’ve collected a bunch of images of the new device, so you can check it out from every angle.

