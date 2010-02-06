HUGE Improvement In "Marginally Attached" Workers Is A Great Sign For The labour Market

.



That’s the internal, line-item from the BLS jobs report that’s frequently referred to as the “real unemployment rate” because it captures so-called discouraged workers who have simply stopped looking for a job.

It’s usually way above the headline unemployment report.

For example, last month unemployment was at 10% but U-6 was at 17.3%.

Well this time, it was not a red flag. It, too, fell big time sequentially to 16.5%.

Granted, the whole survey is a little bit confusing, becuase they’ve made some revisions, but for once, this is not a barking dog.

