Greek Protesters Plan To Completely Surround Parliament Tomorrow

Photo: AP

Greek protesters are planning to surround the country’s parliament tomorrow, in an effort to prevent debate on new austerity measures for the country, according to Reuters.The country’s lawmakers are only planing on proposing the measures tomorrow. They don’t intend to vote on them until next month.



But that’s not stopping protesters from preparing a massive event to stop the legislation being presented at all.

It’s a shame those earlier reports about an underground tunnel from the parliament to the Port of Piraeus were false. It could have been useful tomorrow, if protesters fulfil their plans.

