Huge Games Retailer GameStop Acquires Social Games Platform Kongregate

Big brick and mortar video games retailer GameStop bought social games platform Kongregate today.



The companies did not disclose an acquisition price. Kongregate says it hosts 10 million monthly players who spend 23 million hours per month on the site.

Facing a future where customers download complex games straight to their consoles and play simple social games on Facebook, GameStop had to make a move like this.

In a statement, Kongregate cofounder Jim Greer said:

“To date, our company’s unique DNA has given more than 8,500 game developers the tools to make their games social, reach a huge audience and make money from over 30,000 innovative games. This includes access to virtual currency and robust community features such as leaderboards, player achievements, profiles, multiplayer, dedicated game forums, and a site-wide levelling system. Our community will only be enhanced with GameStop’s close relationship with millions of passionate gamers.”



