Huge Flooding In San Antonio Area

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say about 60 people have been rescued from their San Antonio-area homes as floodwaters continue to rise.

Bexar County spokeswoman Laura Jesse said first responders used inflatable boats to remove 54 people in one neighbourhood and six people in another. Three were evacuated from a roof.

Jesse says the San Antonio River was rising quickly and affecting the southern part of the county.

The San Antonio International Airport by Saturday afternoon had recorded nearly 10 inches of rain since midnight. The highest amount of rainfall since midnight was 15.5 inches at Olmos Creek at Dresden Drive.

The National Weather Service says nearly all the streams and rivers in Bexar County have experienced extraordinary flooding.

Mayor Julian Castro urged residents not to drive, despite a break in the rain.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

