Huge Fire Rages At Furniture Store Near Chicago

A furniture store on the north side of Chicago has caught fire, according to NBC 5.

Firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze.

The furniture store is located in a strip mall in West Rogers Park that also includes a nail salon, a mattress store, and other businesses. There’s also an apartment complex nearby that might be threatened by the fire.

The fire appears to have spread to neighbouring stores, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.

Power lines are reportedly causing explosions at the scene of the fire, NBC reports.

Here’s another photo from the scene, via ABC 7:

BREAKING: A strip mall is on fire on Chicago’s far North side. Latest on our newscast now. pic.twitter.com/bWW6Xxk6q0

— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 15, 2013

