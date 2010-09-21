UPDATE: Huge Fire With "Sky High Flames" Will NOT Destroy Metro North Service Tonight

Circa 12:15 (via @kate_childs)

Metro North’s 138th Street Lift Bridge in East Harlem, the Harlem River Bridge, is on fire right now.UPDATE: The fire was contained by 1 pm. It started at 11:45. Metro North train service to Connecticut and Harlem is restored.





Circa 12:34

From the AP:Metro-North has suspended all train service in and out of Grand Central Terminal because of a fire under a bridge.

The railroad said Monday that the fire was under the 138th Street lift bridge, which carries all Metro-North trains in and out of Manhattan.

The service was suspended at 11:45 a.m.

Circa 12:35 via @FDNYnews

Apparently the fire started on a part of the bridge located at Park Avenue and East 132nd Street and started with a large explosion. No trains were involved and no injuries have been reported yet.From NY1:

NY1’s Education reporter Lindsey Christ, who was in the area as the fire started, said the smoke was so thick she could not see her own head hand in front of her own face.

A resident of the neighbourhood told Christ he was sitting under the bridge and heard a huge explosion before the fire began.

Things are not looking good for tonight right now – the MTA will apparently be using shuttle buses tonight.

“We are probably going to be implementing shuttle service,” a spokeswoman told NYDaily News.

Here’s what someone on a Metro North train at the time of a fire experienced:

Was heading into NYC until my train turned around due to a huge bridge fire in Harlem knocking out Metro-North service. Hope no one’s hurt. – @MikeChiappetta

The Metro North website is now updated to reflect the fire – here it is in case you want to keep checking for new news (or just come back here). now says that service is restored.

Here’s a video of ABC’s coverage of the fire:

