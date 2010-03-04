Huge European Hedge Fund GLG: We're Bullish On The Euro

Karim Abdel-Motaal and Bart Turtelboom, hedge fund managers at $2.7 billion GLG Partners, are bullish on the euro.



“The euro is a better place to be than most,” Abdel-Motaaltold Reuters.

The GLG fund manager compared the euro to, “the constellation of currencies that are … performing an ‘ugliness’ contest — the dollar, sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen — by which I mean central banks printing money.”

Of course many US-based hedge fund managers like, Soros Fund, SAC Capital, and Greenlight Capital, recently spoke at a dinner and discussed the exact opposite – shorting the euro.

