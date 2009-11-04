HUGE Election Night For the GOP

It’s early, and they haven’t called the race yet for the New Jersey governorship or the controversial NY-23 Congressional district.



But in Virginia, a state that had been trending blue, it’s a clean sweep for Republicans with former AG Bob McDonnell handily beating Creigh deeds for the governor’s office.

8:42: No results yet out of New Jersey, but Jon Corzine is collapsing on Intrade

9:43: Corzine has plunged on Intrade as returns are looking bad. This could be over soon.

10:00 For what it’s worth, NBC had called New York City for Bloomberg, but that was recalled. However, Bill Thompson has apparently conceded, so that’s that.

10:13 And now MSNBC has called NJ for Chris Christie! Will Jon Corzine go back to Goldman Sachs?

