There Are Already Huge Crowds Just To Watch Players Practice At The Masters

Think the lines for iPhones can get big? Pshaw. It’s nothing compared to the Masters.



A couple of golf writers have tweeted out photos of huge crowds lining up at Augusta National just to watch some players practice for the Masters.

The practice rounds tickets are nearly as hard to get as the actual tournament tickets. People mostly just want to walk around and see the course in person.

They also like to load up on Masters swag.

No golf tournament looks like this on a Monday except one #Masters twitter.com/BobHarig/statu… — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) April 8, 2013

6:30 and the patrons are lining up at Augusta National to watch Masters practice round. twitter.com/ronsirak/statu… — Ron Sirak (@ronsirak) April 8, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.