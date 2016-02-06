A massive crane has collapsed in New York's Financial District

Natasha Bertrand

A crane has reportedly collapsed in Manhattan’s Financial District, according to NBC New York. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The collapse reportedly occurred at around 8:25 am. 

 

More to come…

