A massive crane has collapsed in New York's Financial District

A crane has reportedly collapsed in Manhattan’s Financial District, according to NBC New York. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
The collapse reportedly occurred at around 8:25 am.
Crazy scene! Crane just collapsed in TriBeCa #nyc pic.twitter.com/uUFjaYIlci
— Keith V Smith (@KVSaint) February 5, 2016
U/D Manhattan: Box 05151 at 40 Worth St FDNY using a 3 alarm for a fatal crane collapsed. pic.twitter.com/mHjrH7ysAU
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 5, 2016
More to come…
