Huge Christmas App Store Winners: Angry Birds, EA, Disney

As people unwrap their brand new iPhones, iPod touches, and iPads this Christmas break, they’re quickly heading to the App Store. (Don’t miss our lists of the 25 iPhone apps you need to install, and the 15 iPad apps you need to install.)That means the apps you’re seeing on the top-25 lists today are seeing a LOT of downloads — great news for the companies behind them.



Today’s biggest winners:

Angry Birds, which is the #1 and #2 paid iPhone app, the #3 and #5 paid iPad app, the #8 free iPhone app, and the #1 top grossing iPhone and iPad app (and the #3 grossing iPhone app).

Disney, whose Tap Tap Revenge 4 — via its Tapulous acquisition this year — is the #1 free iPhone app, meaning it’s probably the most downloaded app, period, right now.

Electronic Arts, whose brilliant 99-cent app sale means it has a TON of apps on the bestseller lists, including the #4, #7, #8, #10, #11, and #12 paid iPhone apps, and the #1 (Scrabble), #2, #4, #7, #9, and #10 paid iPad apps (six of the top 10).

TextFree is the #2 free iPhone app; Facebook is also in the top 10.

Infinity Blade, the amazing game from Epic, is the #2 highest grossing iPhone app.

Apple’s iBooks e-reader is the #1 free iPad app, while Amazon’s Kindle app is #9.

CNN is the #2 free iPad app, The Weather Channel, Netflix, and Pandora are also in the top 10 free iPad apps.

Skyfire, the alternate web browser, is the #2 highest grossing iPad app.

