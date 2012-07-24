Huge Chavez Thinks Mitt Romney Is 'Extreme' And Obama Is 'A Good Guy'

The U.S. is the primary purchaser of Venezuelan oil.

Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, who is up for re-election in October, compared his opponent to Mitt Romney this weekend, and said that President Barack Obama “deep down is a good guy,” the AP reports.In a campaign speech Saturday, Chavez said that both his Venezuelan challenger, moderate former governor Henrique Capriles, and the U.S. Republican presidential candidate represent the capitalist elite.



From the AP:

“I believe the person to best explain [Capriles’] agenda isn’t Barack Obama but rather Romney, because it’s the extreme right-wing agenda that borders on the fascism of the United States,” Chavez told tens of thousands of supporters in the western city of Maracaibo.

Chavez also said that Obama “deep down is a good guy, if you remove him from the context of being president of an empire.”

The comments come in the wake of Republican criticism over Obama’s recent remark that “what Mr. Chavez has done over the past several years has not had a serious national security impact on us.”

