Huge Campaign Dollars Coming to Online Video and MSNBC.com has a Plan for localisation



The 2012 presidential, congressional and local elections will involve enormous media budgets with an increased portion going to online video, says Mark Marvel, head of video monetization for MSNBC.com.



He explains how the giant news site plans to serve video ads on the “district” level.

We spoke Marvel recently at the Beet.TV Online Video Summit on Engagement. You can find the session here.

Andy Plesser

