HUGE: Cain Raises $5 Million In October

Businessman Herman Cain is leading in the polls — and he’s making himself known in the money race as well.Cain’s campaign has raised $5 million since the beginning of October — nearly double its total in the entire third quarter, National Review reports.
Campaign officials tell Robert Costa that 80 per cent of the donations have come in from the web — and the campaign says it is looking to spend the money by building up an organisation in the early states.
Cain is mounting a 50-state strategy, according to Mark Block, the advisor better known for his appearance in the viral campaign video early this week.
“We’re making a real play for everywhere,” he tell National Review. “We’re not going to concede a state.”
