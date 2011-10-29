HUGE: Cain Raises $5 Million In October

He has a reason to smile.

Businessman Herman Cain is leading in the polls — and he’s making himself known in the money race as well.Cain’s campaign has raised $5 million since the beginning of October — nearly double its total in the entire third quarter, National Review reports.



Campaign officials tell Robert Costa that 80 per cent of the donations have come in from the web — and the campaign says it is looking to spend the money by building up an organisation in the early states.

Cain is mounting a 50-state strategy, according to Mark Block, the advisor better known for his appearance in the viral campaign video early this week.

“We’re making a real play for everywhere,” he tell National Review. “We’re not going to concede a state.”

