7 huge business headlines just crossed in the last hour -- here's what you missed

It was a wild day on Wall Street with stocks opening higher, falling the morning, and then jumping higher as the Dow gained triple-digits.
But the chaos didn’t end there.
After the market closed (and in the minutes before the bell), a bunch of huge business headlines crossed.
We put them all together to make sure you don’t miss a thing:
- Go-Pro shares were halted right before its really ugly fourth quarter report.
- And when trading resumed 35 minutes later, Go-Pro shares were down 20%. The company unexpected loss $0.08 per share and its first quarter guidance was a huge disappointment.
- The mall CEO who said Amazon was planning to open a bunch of bookstores in the US his statement “was not intended to represent Amazon’s plan.”
- Lions Gate Entertainment, which owns Hollywood studio Lionsgate, is reportedly restarting talks to pick up Starz.
- Sumner Redstone stepped down from his role as chairman of CBS Corporation. Les Moonves is replacing him. Redstone will also be replaced as chairman of Viacom but will remain its controlling shareholder.
- Delta CEO Richard Anderson is retiring from his position, and will become the airline’s new executive chairman.
- Yum Brands reported that sales at “established restaurants” rose more than expected in Q4 — in part thanks to strong sales in China.
- Bonus:KFC proved that rumours of its mutant chickens were not real.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
