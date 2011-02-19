HUGE BREAKTHROUGH In The NFL labour Talks

Photo: AP

Great news! The NFL and NFLPA have agreed …. that they’re not going to talk about the negotiations anymore. Thank goodness.Here’s their (hopefully) last statement:



JOINT NFLPA-NFL STATEMENT-George Cohen, director of the Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service, has requested & both sides have agreed that the NFLPA & NFL refrain from making any public comments about any aspect of the mediation process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.