Incredible Images Show How Huge Boulders Demolished A 300-Year-Old Italian House

Nowhere is the power of nature more starkly evident than in the wide gouge left in the mountain by a few enormous boulders in Italy.

Those boulders ended up colliding with a 300-year-old farmhouse on their way down the mountain, knocking the attached barn apart like matchsticks.

From The Daily Mail:

The property shown in the video is The Freisingerhof, which is owned by the Servite order of the Catholic church. No one was hurt in the landslide, which was reportedly caused by a rock tower in the cliff face dissolving. The area has been evacuated of residents, as geologists fear there is still the risk of further rock falls.

Philipp von Hohenbühel, who runs the estate, told South Tirol News that the slide had caused millions in damages.

One can easily see the path cut through the mountain by the approximately 4000 cubic meters of rock.

Closer up, with trees for scale. The slide was obviously gigantic.

In what reporters described as “miraculous,” another large boulder wedged to a halt prior to demolishing the living area of the estate.

The startled occupants were spared, and have since been evacuated.

Local geologists have cleared the area of people and say that around 600 cubic meters of rock is still liable to break free.

Here’s the entire video of the wreckage, shot via drone:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

