Bomb Explodes At Popular Pakistan Hotel

Not many details yet, and so far the financial markets are not reacting dramatically to the news, but there’s been a major blast at a Pakistani hotel popular with Western travellers.



BBC: Police named the hotel as the five-star Pearl Continental, and an unconfirmed report suggests that foreign guests are among those hurt.

Peshawar is capital of Pakistan’s troubled North West Frontier Province.

A series of bombs have hit cities including Peshawar since a government crackdown on Taliban militants.

Al Jazeera reports an unspecified number of deaths and at least 25 injuries, but the reports are rather preliminary.

Twitter user @bilish is on the scene.

