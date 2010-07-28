Dramatic Photos Of The US-Korea War Drills That Could Set Off Nuclear War

Gus Lubin

No one generates madcap headlines like Kim Jong-il. The rogue dictator promised to launch powerful nuclear deterrence and a retaliatory sacred war if America and South Korea went ahead with war drills.

Well, we’ve started the war drills.

The last US-Korea drills occurred in July

North Korea warned Saturday that joint U.S. and South Korean military exercises poised to begin this weekend amount to a military provocation that will draw a 'powerful' nuclear response from Pyongyang. (AP Photo)

Bowing the Chinese pressure, they were moved away from the coast

Still a big display of force

General Walter Sharp give s briefing

South Korean soldiers

South Koreans cheer

On the aircraft carrier

Anti-North Korea rally

South Koreans tear up North Korea's flag

Ships take off

Weapons onboard

A fighter jet refuels

The Osprey

More planes

North Korean guards are watching

More North Korean guards

