Dramatic Photos Of The US-Korea War Drills That Could Set Off Nuclear War

No one generates madcap headlines like Kim Jong-il. The rogue dictator promised to launch powerful nuclear deterrence and a retaliatory sacred war if America and South Korea went ahead with war drills.



Well, we’ve started the war drills.

The last US-Korea drills occurred in July

