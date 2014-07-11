These Incredible Pictures Show A Swarm Of Millions Of Anchovies Invading San Diego

On July 8, a giant school of Northern Anchovies invaded La Jolla, California. The school of fish was 50 feet wide and 325 feet long, Scripps Professor David Checkley told LiveScience.

Scientists have not seen a flock of the fish this big in the area for over 30 years, according to a press release. The fish are the big dark bands in the ocean in the images below.

The anchovies usually prefer cooler water away from shore. So it was surprising when they showed up near the coast, especially considering that the water hit 74 degrees F that day according to LiveScience.

The coastal appearance could be due to ocean cooling in the Pacific from a natural phenomena known as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, according to Live Science.

Swimmers went out to greet the massive fish swarm, which Checkley thinks could contain anywhere from one million to 100 million fish.

The sea lions also paid their respects, but not for long. The fish swam north by Tuesday night.

Regardless, everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Except for this guy:

