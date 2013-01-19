Washington Is Hard At Work Getting Ready For Obama's Big Inauguration Day

Photo: AP

When President Barack Obama steps up to the inaugural platform on Monday, everything will look expertly choreographed. The stage at the Capitol will look brilliant, a huge crowd will watch him recite the oath of office, he’ll give his speech, and there will be a parade to the White House.A huge amount of preparation goes into arranging the event. From the construction of the platform and reviewing stand to planning the parade, everything has been minutely orchestrated. Actors were even hired to stand in for the President and his family during dress rehearsals.



Planning for the big day has been going on for more than a year. Here’s a look at the preparations.

