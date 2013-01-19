Washington Is Hard At Work Getting Ready For Obama's Big Inauguration Day

Photo: AP
When President Barack Obama steps up to the inaugural platform on Monday, everything will look expertly choreographed. The stage at the Capitol will look brilliant, a huge crowd will watch him recite the oath of office, he’ll give his speech, and there will be a parade to the White House.A huge amount of preparation goes into arranging the event. From the construction of the platform and reviewing stand to planning the parade, everything has been minutely orchestrated. Actors were even hired to stand in for the President and his family during dress rehearsals.
Planning for the big day has been going on for more than a year. Here’s a look at the preparations.
Fences have popped up all over Washington, D.C., blocking off construction sites and locking down the high security area for Inauguration Day.
The 10,000-square-foot platform is built from scratch every inauguration and made entirely from lumber.
Progress is slow, but quality is the priority. It needs to safely hold the President and about 1,600 other people.
Supreme Court Justices, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and members of Congress will all get to sit on the platform. In the stands will be a choir and over 1,000 guests.
Workers are also putting fresh coats of paint on everything, like this flag pole near the reviewing stand.
Even the mock Inauguration drew a crowd. Here, spectators watch the dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol.
Security is always a huge concern for the big day. Here, military and police use a model of the city to go over the preparations.
