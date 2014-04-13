Huge Earthquake Strikes Near Solomon Islands

Map: USGS

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck around 100km off the Solomon Islands, briefly triggering a tsunami warning for the local area including Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

There was no threat to Australia, according to the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre.

A warning that was in place for Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands has been lifted.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre revised the strength of the quake down to 7.6 from an earlier reading of 8.3. It was at a depth of 33km.

The PTWC said that based on all available data “a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected”.

Tens of thousands of people are currently homeless in the Solomon Islands after flash flooding swept the country, including the capital Honiara, last week. At least 23 people were killed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.