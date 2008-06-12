Huffington Post, Other Big Sites Turn Backs On Redlasso

Legal threats from NBC U, News Corp. and CBS may not stop Redlasso. But some of the biggest bloggers on the planet might.



Several high-profile, big-traffic sites have stopped using the site in the wake of legal threats the networks have lobbed against the video clip service. They don’t seem to be making a moral judgement, but a practical hedge: They’re worried that if Redlasso loses its legal battles, a good part of their archives will be rendered useless, because the video links in them will be dead.

The Huffington Post, which had used the service extensively, no longer does so, and it appears that other big former Redlasso users have also stopped or severely cut back since the networks sent Redlasso a cease and desist order in late May. Among them: the media criticism blog CrooksandLiars, which Redlasso promotes on the front page of its site.

This may ultimately be more damaging to Redlasso than any lawyer can be. Redlasso has seen traffic skyrocket since last fall, when it started allowing big sites like Huffpo to use its clip service. It has clearly been banking on that traffic to translate into clout when it finally got into talks with the hostile media conglomerates. Each site that cuts back — or stops posting Redlasso clips altogether — weakens Redlasso’s position at the negotiating table.

Redlasso’s responses so far haven’t inspired confidence. It has announced that bloggers like it, and that it has hired some retired Big Media execs to give it some advice. Next up: On Monday it plans to announce an “advisory panel” of bloggers that use the service.

It is worth noting that many bloggers are sticking with Redlasso, including Mediabistro’s TVNewser, celebrity gossip site PopCrunch and conservative political blog HotAir. And the service itself remains up and running, which is why we can show you this clip of Bill Moyers manhandling Bill O’Reilly producer Porter Berry:



