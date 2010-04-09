The Huffington Post Rolls Out Twitter Editions

The Huffington Post is extending its grasp on the online news world by launching a Twitter edition of its site.



Nearly two-thirds of the 30 sections on Huffington Post — including Media, Technology, Politics, and Business — will have their own individual Twitter pages. They feature lists of “Notable Tweeters,” like Anderson Cooper for the Media Personalities list and Harvard’s Nieman Journalism Lab for the Media Watchers list.

The Twitter Edition comes as CFO Greg Coleman works to double HuffPost’s revenue this year. In December he began offering advertisers the opportunity to pay to put messages in the live Twitter feeds featured on the site. Huffington Post will also be monetizing the Twitter Editions, but it’s not yet clear how.

From paidContent:

Hippeau said there might be some clues next week after Twitter is expected to formally discuss its revenue model at its Chirp conference. “We hope after they announce it, we’ll be able to partner with them on whatever they’ll be offering,” Hippeau said. Read more at paidContent >

The Huffington Post has already cemented itself as a top online news destination. In 2009, the site’s traffic jumped by more than 150%, and reached 40 million unique visitors for the month of February.

Though its traffic already exceeds the number of viewers of other news sites like LATimes.com and WashingtonPost.com, the Huffington Post continues to grow its readership by creating new additions like HuffPost College and the HuffPost Twitter Edition.

