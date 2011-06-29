HuffPo's Four Local Sites Have More Traffic Than Patch's 850

Earlier today, an AOL source told us that the Huffington Post’s four local sites have more traffic than Patch’s 850.



This may seem like an unfair comparision because the HuffPo local sites cover much larger markets (New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago) than the markets Patch covers (lots of suburbs).

But then you need to remember two things:

Patches are located in big markets too – they just cover them from the perspective of those metro areas’ suburbs. There are 74 sites in Patch’s Southern California region.

Who cares? The HuffPo way is FAR more efficient. They are also only staffed by a handful of people, versus the 850 or so running Patch sites.

New Patch boss Jon Brod has his work cut out for him if he’s going to make AOL’s annual $120 million investment worthwhile.

(Or maybe he has a very easy job: copy Huffpo.)

LEAKED: Internal Reports Reveal The Truth About Patch Traffic

