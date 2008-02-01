Huffpo's Election Tool: Who's The Red/Blue Stater Next Door?

Huffington Post launched a pretty neat mapping tool that gives a block-by-block visual picture of who’s giving to whom in the 2008 political campaign. Huffpo’s “Fundrace” tool, launched today, will be updated at midnight with the Federal Election Commission’s year-end finance report information.

Arianna Huffington calls it “addictive,” and we agree. You can search by name, or you can simply click on a building, and out pops plenty of details about its residents: A few sort-of-random clicks around town revealed: ESPN chief George Bodenheimer: $1,500 to Chris Dodd and $1,000 to John McCain; Capital Records chairman Jason Flom: $2,300 to Bill Richardson; and HBO Homevideo chief Henry McGee: $3,000 to Hillary Clinton and $2,300 to Barack Obama. Barry Diller plays the field, btw: The IAC boss gave $4,600 each to Obama, McCain and Clinton, and $2,300 to poor Joe Biden.

