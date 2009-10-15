Huffington Post Traffic Blows Past LA Times, Washington Post

The Huffington Post has now blown past the sites of both the LA Times and the Washington Post, says Compete.com.Huffington Post had 8.4 million uniques in September, up from 7 million in August. The LA Times site had 8.3 million uniques in September, versus 8.2 in August. The Washington Post took the hardest fall, going to 8.1 million uniques in September from 9.3 million in August.

What was that Mayor Michael Bloomberg was just saying about how print publications aren’t writing stuff people want to read?

