Huffington Post's Traffic Spiked Last Month -- Thank AOL?

Photo: comScore

While it’s unclear how good Huffington Post will be for AOL, it sure looks like AOL has been good for Huffington Post.New data from comScore shows uniques popping significantly following the $315 million acquisition of Arianna’s site.



comScore hasn’t broken out data on referrals yet, but it stands to reason HuffPo is getting a nice bump in traffic from AOL.com referrers as well as a raised profile from the acquisition.

Another explanation? March was a huge month for news with the Japanese earthquake, and turmoil in the Mideast. HuffPo likely had a lift from all that.

