HuffPo Is Launching 33 Patch Sites In 3 Primary States Ahead Of Election

Even though HuffPo was technically launched in 2005 it really owes its success to its coverage of the 2008 election (which began in early 2007).So it makes sense the are already revving up for 2012.



And whereas in 2008 they relied on citizen journos like Mayhill Fowler to catch Bill Clinton in an unedited “slimy” moment, Bloomberg reports this time around their Washington bureaus is opening news websites in the key states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

33 local sites to be exact, all by the end of July.

Without question, this will be the most covered election in history. Get ready.

