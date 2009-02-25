HuffPo Not Buying Outside.In

Looks like this juicy Gawker rumour is premature: Blog giant Huffington Post is not buying local news aggregator Outside.in, we’re told. The companies declined to comment.

Why would HuffPo even sniff at Outside.in? Its local news filtering technology could potentially help HuffPo build out more local news blogs, like the Chicago site it launched last summer.

Outside.in raised $2 million in financing last December from Union Square Ventures, the NYC Investment Fund, and Betaworks. It’s raised about $7.4 million so far.

