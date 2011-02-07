HuffPo CEO Eric Hippeau Out

Huffington Post CEO Eric Hippeau is leaving the company, now that the’s sold it to AOL for $315 million, Kara Swisher reports.



Hippeau, who also stepped down from his seat on Yahoo‘s board this week, will be joining Lerer Ventures as a partner. Ken Lerer is a cofounder of Huffington Post. Lerer was once an EVP at AOL Time Warner.

HuffPo ad sales boss Greg Coleman is also leaving the company. HuffPo insiders credit Coleman for the company’s massively improved revenues over the past year.

