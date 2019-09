From All Things D: Are you cobbling together a startup in New York City and looking for cash? Good news: A lot of wealthy and wired people want to write you a check.



Meet the newest batch: Lerer Media Ventures, a new fund run by Huffington Post cofounder Ken Lerer and his son, Thrillist co-founder Ben Lerer.

Continue reading on MediaMemo >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.