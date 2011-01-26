WATCH OUT! HuffPo And Non-Profits To Live Fact-Check State Of The Union And GOP Rebuttal

They Get It series is supported by CDW.

This should be a requirement for all political speeches.



HuffPo is taking a page from ABC’s This Week under Jake Tapper and in conjunction with a number of other organisations is going to fact-check the State of the Union.

(For non-This Week viewers: Tapper started having Politifact check his guests when he was at the helm last year.)

HuffPo, The Sunlight Foundation, The centre For Public Integrity, and National Journal are partnering to provide real-time fact checking of the State of the Union address and the GOP rebuttal tonight.

The partnership was set up so to quickly identify inaccuracies made during the speeches.

Live video of President Obama‘s speech and the Republican response will be paired with live commentary and fact-checking online, using the “Sunlight Live” platform (the Twitter hashtag is #SOTUFACTS).

The key areas that they are targeting? Many, according to HuffPo, including: “national security, health reform, taxes, Afghanistan, Iraq and the economy.”

We cannot wait to see what they come up with.

Said Arianna Huffington about the project: “It’s long been a dream of mine to fact-check political speeches and debates in real-time, before the spin rooms take over the airwaves. While it’s fun to discuss the theatrics of the State of the Union — where did the players sit? who applauded and when? — it’s imperative to let the facts do most of the talking.”

