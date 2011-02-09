Piers Morgan Asks Tim Armstrong: How Are You Going To Keep Arianna Sexy?

The first thing you need to know about Piers Morgan’s interview with the duo of the day, Arianna Huffington and Tim Armstrong, is that Piers Morgan essentially booked the guests himself via Twitter.



Not bad, and very fitting considering the subject matter.

Said Morgan: “I’ve got one word for you: MySpace…when a big beast in the media jungle comes and swallows up this free, independent, blog-based, site…I mean it didn’t work for them, did it? It kind of loses its sexy cool cache.”

So how is Tim Armstrong going to keep HuffPo sexy (presumably notwithstanding HuffPo’s nipple slideshows)?

Well, for one thing, Armstrong should probably leave the television spots up to Arianna. But other than that Armstrong argues Aol was actually “the anti-corporation right now” and emphasised Huffington’s brand as what “the future of the Internet looks like for social news.”

At which point Arianna stepped in and explained that this was “not just buying the company” and that they have no intention of going the Murdoch route and charging for content (which, a cynic would note is easier to do when you don’t pay your writers).

Video below.



