Huffington Post Goes Green(er) With Discovery Communications

The Huffington Post is launching a section of “green” content dubbed “HuffPost Green,” in partnership with Discovery Communications’ (DISCA) eco network, Planet Green, and its Treehugger Web site. The section will be a source for environmental news and information, as well as practical advice for sustainable living.



Wait, you thought the Huffpo was already plenty green? Co-founder Arianna Huffington doesn’t disagree: “Ever since we launched, environmental issues have been a significant part of Huffpost’s focus.” But, she says, all this green information can be culled into what she calls a “go-to destination.” The vertical will be added alongside current Huffpo categories, politics, media, entertainment and living.

The new section launches June 4 and is being led by Willow Bay, Huffpo editor-at-large, former ABC News personality, and wife of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) CEO Bob Iger.

