HuffingtonPost Hires "Citizen Journalism" Editor

From Wired:



The Huffington Post has hired veteran lefty journalist Marc Cooper to head up its OffTheBus citizen journalism project. Cooper is a columnist for the LA Weekly, and a contributing editor to The Nation.

“Starting this week, OTB’s new editor, Marc Cooper, will begin working with approximately 15 “Campaign Correspondents” who’ve committed to writing twice a week and who will be tracking different issues. We’re also building up our correspondents team over the next few months to report from key areas,” said Mario Ruiz, a Huffington Post spokesman…