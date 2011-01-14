Huffington Refuses to Turn Her Phone Off In aeroplane Dispute

Huffington Post founder, Arianna Huffington, refused to turn her Blackberry cell phone off on a recent United Express flight from Washington Dulles to New York enraging 53-year-old Ellis Belodoff, a native New Yorker.



According to reports, Belodoff confronted Huffington about why she wasn’t following the planes order, standing up in the process, defying plane procedures in his own right.

Huffington wasn’t escorted out of the plane by police upon landing but was questioned by the authorities as was Belodoff. No arrests were made.

The incident adds to a growing trend of passengers refusing to turn off their devices, and the second celebrity incident since actor, Josh Duhamel, refused to turn off his phone, which eventually led to him being escorted off the plane before it departed.

Source: USA Today

