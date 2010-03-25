Huffington Post's Sales Boss Greg Coleman: We're Going To Nab Detroit Dollars With Our 'Affluent' Audience

Greg Coleman

The Huffington Post announced earlier today that they are partnering with Detroit company Focus Media & Marketing to lure advertising from the Big Three: Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.We hear that the deal with Focus was brokered through senior vice president of East Coast Sales Phil Cara, the former AOL and Yahoo! executive. He worked with the company before.



Greg Coleman, HuffPo’s president and chief revenue officer who was hired in September, told us in a phone interview that the real opportunity for advertising will be Huffington Post’s Green vertical.

Here’s his pitch: Car companies rolling out new environmentally friendly cars can appeal to one of HuffPo’s most valuable demographics: Users who make more $100,000 a year or more.

“They are affluent, extremely well-educated consumers who are interested in all kinds of car ownership, but especially green cars,” he said.

Focus will make direct ad sales calls to car companies trying to recover from the economic slump. They are opening up to more experimental (and cheaper) campaigns–especially on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, we hear the entire ad sales team is having a big huddle on April 6th and 7th to brainstorm some new advertising ideas.

