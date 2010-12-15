Huffington Post Will Have Its First Profit Ever This Year

The Huffington Post will have its first annual profit in 2010, says founder Arianna Huffington in an interview with Bloomberg News.
The news site will have sales of $30 million this year, and it expects to hit $100 million by 2012, according to a source speaking with Bloomberg.
Huffington Post is now valued at $450 million.
Pretty impressive numbers for the five year old media upstart.
