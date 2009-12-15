Huffington Post Wants To Sell Ads In Twitter Streams, Comments

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/c337544b985fa449c26cd900/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="arianna huffington" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The Huffington Post is looking to squeeze revenue out its Twitter streams and comments, Ad Age reports.At the bottom of Huffington Post stories are streams of relevant tweets. Below that are comments. Huffington Post thinks its can sell those spots to advertisers.

As long as they clearly label the comments and the tweets as coming from sponsors, HuffPo doesn’t think it will annoy users.

We’re not sure how many advertisers want to run their spots intermingled with the messy stream of ideas coming from tweets and comments. But, if it’s a spot where users eyeballs go, maybe it could work.

So far, marketers haven’t jumped on board yet.

This is one part of a larger push by Huffington Post to generate more revenue. Greg Coleman, the president and chief revenue officer says he will double revenue in the next year and grow it by six times in the next three years.

