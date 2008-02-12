Huffington Post Traffic Blowing Doors Off

Huffington Post‘s unique visitors are nearing 8 million per month, says a source at the company, up almost threefold since last June. The company is benefiting from its dominance of political coverage, but some of those election junkies will no doubt stick around after November, especially since the company has rolled out other verticals such as Entertainment, Media, and Business.



The site’s traffic explosion should make traditional newspapers like the New York Times sit up and take notice. NYTimes.com, which has the largest visitor count of any traditional site, has grown about 60% in the past year, according to Compete. Huffington Post, meanwhile, is up nearly 200%.

Compete says NYTimes.com’s traffic still dwarfs HuffPo’s–12mm uniques to 1.5mm–but the relative growth rates show how quickly a site with the right model can burst onto the scene. HuffPo was only launched in 2005. It is quickly gearing up to pass the traffic of century-old newspaper brands such as the Boston Globe, which has 2.4 mm uniques per Compete.

(The difference between HuffPo’s internal figures and those of third-party measurement services is even more startling in this case than usual. Not clear what accounts for that: The internal numbers are based off of Google Analytics. Compete shows the same growth trajectory as the company, albeit off a much smaller base).

