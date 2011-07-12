Huffington Post Suspends Writer Over Paraphrased Post

Photo: businessweek.com

Yikes.Following an angry AdAge.com post by Simon Dumenco that complained about an article picked up by Huffington Post, writer Amy Lee has been suspended and HuffPo Executive Business Editor Peter Goodman has apologized to Dumenco.



The problem? As Poynter. points out, Dumenco criticised the post as unethical and the low page views it pulled to the original article.

In his post, Dumenco wrote:

“To Arianna Huffington, I have this to say: The extent to which you’re trying to buy respect by poaching editors and writers from The New York Times and other traditional news operations (with all that funny money AOL chief Tim Armstrong has so unwisely put at your disposal) has gotten downright embarrassing. If you really want to rescue your legacy, get in touch with your inner fifth-grader — and tell her to grow the hell up already.”

Goodman responded to Dumenco’s post in an apologetic email:

“We have made a very substantial investment in original reporting here, bringing in dozens of new writers in recent months. And while we will continue to curate the news for our audience, what occurred in this instance is entirely unacceptable and collides directly with the values that are at work in our newsroom. We have zero tolerance for this sort of conduct. Given that, the writer of the offending post has been suspended indefinitely.”

