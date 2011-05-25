HuffPo Senior Style Editor Anya Strzemien Is Departing For Jane Pratt's New Website

Jane Pratt’s new website, xoJane.com, just snagged a big (and very chic get): Huffington Post senior style editor Anya Strzemien will become Pratt’s deputy editor.



Strzemien spent four years at HuffPo, where she helped launch lifestyle content for the site.

xoJane.com, which launched last week, has a look and editorial vibe that could be ripped from the pages of early-days Jane magazine.



Case in point: Strzemien, who has a blogger Q+A profile up on the site already, had to reveal her first celebrity crush (Jeremy Irons) and whether she’d ever faked an orgasm (ever classy, she answered “Pass.”)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.