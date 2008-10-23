Huffington Post Still Blowing Doors Off

Five million US uniques in September, per Comscore, up from fewer than a million last year. (The company’s internal numbers are at least three times higher).



What happens in December, when the presidential election’s over? The industry betting is that traffic to HuffPo and other sites driven by political coverage will drop 50%. In HuffPo’s case that wouldn’t be horrible news.

The company says more than half of its traffic is to content other than politics, and a lot of sites would settle for half of Huffington Post’s current traffic.

Disclosure: HuffPo co-founder Ken Lerer is an investor in our parent company and Henry Blodget is a HuffPo contributor.

